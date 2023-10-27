Mahabubabad as industrial hub: Shankar Naik seeks CM KCR’s help

Speaking at the ‘Praja Aasheervada Sabha’, as part of his election campaign, the incumbent MLA and BRS nominee for the forthcoming Assembly polls, Shankar Naik, highlighted the progress achieved under CM KCR's leadership

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Speaking at the ‘Praja Aasheervada Sabha’, as part of his election campaign, the incumbent MLA and BRS nominee for the forthcoming Assembly polls, Shankar Naik, highlighted the progress achieved under CM KCR's leadership

Mahabubabad: Local MLA Banoth Shankar Naik on Friday expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the district’s transformation into an educational hub and sought his help to transform the district into an industrial hub as well.

Speaking at the ‘Praja Aasheervada Sabha’, as part of his election campaign, the incumbent MLA and BRS nominee for the forthcoming Assembly polls, Shankar Naik, highlighted the progress achieved under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership. “Our beloved Chief Minister made this remote part a district. The district has seen the establishment of a government medical college, nursing college, JNTU engineering college, and various other educational institutions, turning it into an educational hub. Now, I appeal to the Chief Minister to make the district an industrial hub too,” he said.

Responding to Naik’s plea, the Chief Minister promised to make efforts to establish a steel factory at Bayyaram, an initiative that promises to generate thousands of job opportunities for the local youth. This announcement was met with enthusiasm from the gathered crowd, further bolstering the district’s hopes of economic growth.

The event also featured a captivating performance by singer Madhu Priya, who sang songs celebrating the development and welfare programs initiated by the BRS government. The audience was enraptured by her rendition.

Prominent leaders including Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, and Takkallapally Ravinder Rao attended the massive meeting.

Also Read CM KCR inaugurates Integrated District Offices Complex in Mahabubabad