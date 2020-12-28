Mahabubabad techie dies in Dallas

Gottam Chandrapal Reddy (26) had been in the US since 2015

Mahabubabad: A software employee from Mahabubabad died of suspected heart failure in Dallas of the US on December 22. However, his mortal remains are yet to arrive in Telangana, adding to the sorrow of the bereaved family.

Gottam Chandrapal Reddy (26) had been in the US since 2015. “He joined a company as a software engineer after completing his MS there but left the job due to Covid-19 and other reasons. However, he managed to secure a PhD admission besides landing a new job there,” his father Srinivas Reddy, a retired government School Assistant (SA), told Telangana Today on Monday.

“Chandrapal was scheduled to join the new company on January 4. To celebrate his new job, he threw a party for his friends at a restaurant but collapsed suddenly. Though CPR was administered, he could not be revived,” Srinivas Reddy said.

“Since it is the Christmas week in the US, bringing the body back is getting delayed. We urge the government, particularly NRI Minister KT Rama Rao, to help us bring back the body at the earliest,” Srinivas Reddy said. Though the parents hail from Kanakara Board Colony in the Mahabubabad town, they have stayed in Hyderabad for some time now.

The only son of Srinivas Reddy, Chandrapal completed Intermediate from Narayana Junior College in Hyderabad and did his BTech (Mechanical Engineering) from a college in Khammam and left for the US, according to the parents.

Meanwhile, relatives and friends of Chandrapal have started a fundraising campaign to help his parents. They have raised $58,174 so far. Navya Koppula, Chandrapal’s cousin who lives in Pittsburgh, described the techie as a very friendly, kind and jovial person who loved to explore new things every day.

“He was looking for a new job opportunity for the past six months and got confirmation just a few hours before he died. He was really excited about the opportunity. He had a very bright future,” she said.

