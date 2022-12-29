Overall crime rate in Mahabubabad increased by 8.85 per cent in 2022

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:03 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Mahabubabad: The district has reordered a slight increase in overall crime rate in the year 2022 as compared to the last year. While a total of 3,179 cases were registered in 2021, 3,488 cases were registered in 2022. The crime rate increased by 8.85 percent compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the deaths in road accidents have come down by four in 2022. While 145 deaths were recorded in 2021, the number of the people who died in road accidents in 2022 is 141.

Presenting the annual crime report before the media here on Thursday, SP Sharath Chandra Pawar said that they had managed to check the fatal accidents in coordination with the Road Transport Authority (RTA), Roads and Buildings Department, and National Highways by identifying the black spots/ accident prone areas on the roads. “Though the road accidents have increased by two cases with a total of 281 cases in 2022, the fatal accidents have come down by four cases,” he said, adding that the number of the injured too had come down by 42 cases in 2022.

Meanwhile, the police have successfully detected 110 cases against 204 cases related to stolen property in 2022. “We have recovered 50.16 percent of the stolen property,” he said. The recovery rate was only 36.62 percent in 2021.

On the other hand, murder cases were up by four in the current year as 26 cases were reported this year. Majority of the (12) murders happened due to family disputes.

Despite measures to check the crimes against the women, the district witnessed 358 cases in 2022, while the number of the cases related to crimes against women was 302 in the last year. “The rape cases have gone up by 17 in 2022. While only 33 rape cases were registered in 2021, the number of the rape cases in 2022 is 50,” the SP said. He, however, assured the people that the police would take all steps to prevent the crime and in providing security to the innocent people.