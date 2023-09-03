Mahabubnagar: Govt releases Rs 3.7 cr for construction of mini stadium in Hanwada

In an aim to make international level athletes, the state government has set up Telangana Rural Sports Complex in every village across the state, the minister added.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Mahabubnagar: The State government has released Rs 3.7 crore for the construction of mini stadium at Hanwada in the district. An order in this regard was issued on Saturday.

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud said that for the development of sports in the district, a mini stadium will be constructed at Hanwada.

In an aim to make international level athletes, the state government has set up Telangana Rural Sports Complex in every village across the state, the minister added.

Also Read Junior lineman restores power supply by risking life in Karimnagar