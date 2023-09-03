Sunday, Sep 3, 2023
Home | News | Mahabubnagar Govt Releases Rs 3 7 Cr For Construction Of Mini Stadium In Hanwada

Mahabubnagar: Govt releases Rs 3.7 cr for construction of mini stadium in Hanwada

In an aim to make international level athletes, the state government has set up Telangana Rural Sports Complex in every village across the state, the minister added. 

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:58 PM, Sun - 3 September 23
Mahabubnagar: Govt releases Rs 3.7 cr for construction of mini stadium in Hanwada

Mahabubnagar: The State government has released Rs 3.7 crore for the construction of mini stadium at Hanwada in the district. An order in this regard was issued on Saturday.

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud said that for the development of sports in the district, a mini stadium will be constructed at Hanwada.

In an aim to make international level athletes, the state government has set up Telangana Rural Sports Complex in every village across the state, the minister added.

Related News

Latest News