Mahabubnagar: Govt releases Rs 3.7 cr for construction of mini stadium in Hanwada

In an aim to make international level athletes, the state government has set up Telangana Rural Sports Complex in every village across the state, the minister added.
Mahabubnagar: The State government has released Rs 3.7 crore for the construction of mini stadium at Hanwada in the district. An order in this regard was issued on Saturday.
Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud said that for the development of sports in the district, a mini stadium will be constructed at Hanwada.
హన్వాడకు మినీ స్టేడియం మంజూరు.
రూ.3.70 కోట్లతో జీవో విడుదల.
క్రీడాభివృద్ధి కోసం మహబూబ్ నగర్ జిల్లా హన్వాడ మండల కేంద్రంలో రూ.3.70 కోట్లతో అతి త్వరలో మినీ స్టేడియం ను నిర్మిస్తాం.
గ్రామీణ ప్రాంతాల్లోనూ అంతర్జాతీయ స్థాయి క్రీడాకారులను తయారు చేయడమే లక్ష్యంగా రాష్ట్రవ్యాప్తంగా… pic.twitter.com/V3rck3ohUx
