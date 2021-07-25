Mahabubnagar medical college bags NMC recognition

The recognition granted to the undergraduate course for award of MBBS degree shall be for a period of one-year, i.e. for the year 2021-22

Hyderabad: In an important milestone for medical education in Telangana, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the final recognition of 150 MBBS seats, awarded by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, to Government medical college in Mahabubnagar.

“The recognition granted to the undergraduate course for award of MBBS degree shall be for a period of one-year, i.e. for the year 2021-22, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” the approval letter dated July 15, 2021, from NMC, said.

“The final recognition of 150 MBBS seats to Government medical college in Mahabubnagar is a great achievement for Telangana. On behalf of staff and students from the medical college, I must thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Mahabubnagar MLA, V Srinivas Goud for supporting the medical college,” Director, Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar, Dr Putta Srinivas said.

Last year in July, IT Minister KT Rama Rao had inaugurated the full-fledged campus of the medical college in Mahabubnagar. Spread over a 50-acre campus in Edira village, nine kilometres from Mahabubnagar town, the medical college building has come-up at a cost of Rs 130 crore while the entire campus is being developed with a budget of Rs 450 crore.

“In August, 2015, the State government issued essentiality certificate to start 150 MBBS seats and by December, 2015, we had identified the campus at Edira to develop infrastructure,” Dr Putta Srinivas said.

The first MBBS batch comprising 150 students was launched in August, 2016 within the campus of Mahabubnagar Government Hospital as a temporary arrangement. At present there are 625 MBBS students from 2016-17 to 2019-20 academic years. In 2019-20 academic years, thanks to the introduction of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scheme, 25 more medical seats were added, increasing its total strength to 175 MBBS seats.

