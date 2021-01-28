Mahabunagar on development radar: Srinivas Goud

Soon after the formation of Telangana and under the TRS government, the country’s biggest eco urban park has been developed in Mahabunagar, he said.

By | Published: 10:08 pm 10:10 pm

Mahabubnagar: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday said that Mahabubnagar town was never on the development radar in undivided Andhra Pradesh, and not a single park was developed for the convenience of residents. But soon after the formation of Telangana and under the TRS government, the country’s biggest eco urban park has been developed, he said.

Apart from other facilities developed in the park for the recreation of visitors, the Minister launched a toy train, pedal boats and a butterfly park section in the KCR Eco Urban Park, which is spread over 2087 acres, on Thursday.

Ever since the eco urban park was developed, there is a steady flow of visitors from neighbouring districts and States, including Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the Minister said. The park was developed with the support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, he said.

“Efforts are being made to develop the KCR Eco Urban Park into the country’s best urban park. To this effect, already plans have been prepared,” said Srinivas Goud while addressing the occasion. Later, the Minister released a calendar, which was developed on the park’s theme. District Collector S Venkata Rao and others participated in the programme, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .