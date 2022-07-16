Maharashtra: Kid dies after falling in boiling water vessel

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:30 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Representational Image

Aurangabad: In a shocking incident, a 16-month-old child fell into a vessel filled with boiling water and succumbed to the burn injuries after a week, an official of Sillod Police Station said here on Saturday.

According to the investigating officer Tukaram Mhetre of Sillod, the incident occurred on the evening of July 6 outside the home of Pathan family in Palod village.

A wedding feast was being prepared for the evening marriage ceremony in the household and a large vessel containing boiling water of rice was kept nearby.

Undetected by the family, the playful toddler Hasnain K. Pathan, somehow managed to reach the hot vessel and fell in it.

As he screamed, the family ran there, took him out of the boiling water and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, said Mhetre.

Owing to the serious burns the child had suffered, he was taken to the Ghati Government hospital where he breathed his last during treatment late on Thursday.

“We have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the matter further,” Mhetre added.

As news of the tragedy spread, Palod and surrounding villages fell into a pall of gloom and mourning, locals said.