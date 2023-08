Mahesh Babu Updates On Guntur Kaaram Release | Trivikram Srinivas | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: At the recent event of Big C Company, Mahesh Babu confidently said that there wouldn’t be any delay in the release of Guntur Kaaram. He reminded the media that the film will be released for Sankranti 2023.