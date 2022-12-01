Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam debuts on stage in his first play at school, wins over hearts with his acting skills

A high school student, the young man who shares his father’s good looks, took part in a play that was inspired by the popular Hollywood film ‘Frozen’.
Hyderabad: The first-born of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, Gautam Ghattamaneni, has just had his debut performance onstage in a play school play and how! A high school student, the young man who shares his father’s good looks, took part in a play that was inspired by the popular Hollywood film ‘Frozen’.
Gautam performed well in the play, making his mom proud. Namrata, a happy mother, shared a video of Gautam’s play and said that it was a delight to watch him on the stage.
Posting the video on Instagram, Namrata lavished love upon her son and wrote: “He’s not the love expert but he has friends who are GG’s first theater production at high school… and he pulled it off in style!! Not to mention Frozen’s a family favourite.. so this was just so wholesome to watch… Can’t wait to see more of this my boy.. so so proud of you @gautamghattamaneni Love you so so much (sic).”
The video has received many likes and comments on Instagram. The teenaged son of the superstar is considered by fans as a reflection of their screen idol and is often referred to as Prince by Mahesh’s followers.
View this post on Instagram