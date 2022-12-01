| Mahesh Babus Son Gautam Debuts On Stage In His First Play At School Wins Over Hearts With His Acting Skills

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam debuts on stage in his first play at school, wins over hearts with his acting skills

A high school student, the young man who shares his father’s good looks, took part in a play that was inspired by the popular Hollywood film ‘Frozen’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: The first-born of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, Gautam Ghattamaneni, has just had his debut performance onstage in a play school play and how! A high school student, the young man who shares his father’s good looks, took part in a play that was inspired by the popular Hollywood film ‘Frozen’.

Gautam performed well in the play, making his mom proud. Namrata, a happy mother, shared a video of Gautam’s play and said that it was a delight to watch him on the stage.

Posting the video on Instagram, Namrata lavished love upon her son and wrote: “He’s not the love expert but he has friends who are GG’s first theater production at high school… and he pulled it off in style!! Not to mention Frozen’s a family favourite.. so this was just so wholesome to watch… Can’t wait to see more of this my boy.. so so proud of you @gautamghattamaneni Love you so so much (sic).”

The video has received many likes and comments on Instagram. The teenaged son of the superstar is considered by fans as a reflection of their screen idol and is often referred to as Prince by Mahesh’s followers.

