Mahesh Babu pens emotional letter for late father Krishna

Krishna was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on November 14 after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

24 November 22

Hyderabad: Days after veteran actor Krishna’s demise, Mahesh Babu, on Thursday, took to his social media platforms to pen a heartfelt note remembering his father. Krishna, who was popularly called ‘Superstar’ by his fans, passed away at the age of 79 earlier this month.

Posting a black-and-white throwback picture of his father, Mahesh wrote, “Your life was celebrated. Your passing is being celebrated even more. Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly. Daring and Dashing was your nature. My inspiration, my courage..and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But, strangely, I feel this strength in me, which I never really felt before. Now, I’m fearless. Your light will shine in me forever. I will carry your legacy forward. I will make you even proud. Love you nanna. My Superstar (sic).”

Krishna was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on November 14 after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The actor passed away on the morning of November 15.

Born as Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, the late actor has appeared in over 350 films in a variety of roles. In 2009, he was awarded Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. He was also elected as Member of Parliament from Congress in 1989 and in 1997, and received Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award – South.