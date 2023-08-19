Mahesh Bhagwat rewards ‘Non Bailable Warrants’ Special Teams officials

Hyderabad: The Additional Director General of Police, Crime Investigation Department, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, rewarded the officials of the ‘Non Bailable Warrants’ Special Execution Teams on Saturday.

The Additional DGP formed seven teams to arrest the persons who were absconding for a long time and produce them before the courts. In all 16 persons including some who were absconding for 30 years and above were apprehended.

The teams obtained death certificates of eight persons who had passed away but remained as absconding in police records. A total of 88 NBW’s were verified across the country and collected absent certificates from concerned authorities by the teams.

