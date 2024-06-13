| Mahila Shakti Canteen Services To Be Set Up Across The State

Mahila Shakti, canteen services to be set up across the State

Already, a study has been done on the successful performance of canteens being operated in Kerala and “Didi Ka Rasoi” in West Bengal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 09:45 PM

Hyderabad: The State government is planning to set up “Mahila Shakti” – canteen services across the State and efforts were being made to establish at least 150 canteens in the next two years.

Rural women groups will be entrusted with the responsibility of managing and operating these canteens.

They will also be undergoing a special training for the management of canteens. Already, a study has been done on the successful performance of canteens being operated in Kerala and “Didi Ka Rasoi” in West Bengal.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a review meeting at Secretariat on Thursday to discuss the plans for setting up “Mahila Shakti – Canteen Services” across the State.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department has been asked to prepare a detailed action plan on the functioning, management, space requirement for establishing the canteens.

These special canteens would be set up in all government offices, District Collectorates, tourist places, various temples, bus stands, industrial areas with the assistance of women organizations, the Chief Secretary said.