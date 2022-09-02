Maintain calm state of mind while preparing for exams

Published Date - 11:15 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: Setting a goal could be easy but striving to make it happen, most of the times, in itself is a tough challenge.

Staying on course, and keeping the goal in sharp focus all the time is the key to achieving it. From the day of the announcement of government jobs by Telangana government and till one actually receives the appointment letter, a lot can happen in between.

Going through various schedules of the competitive exams, as a candidate you may experience different phases. All candidates will go through the process of checking details minutely while applying for the posts, narrow down the content for preparation, acquire study material, discuss with peers and seniors and go around coaching centres.

A certain anxiety is bound to creep in as you pass through these phases. From questions such as ‘am I on the right course for preparation’ to ‘will I be able to make it?’, the mind keeps throwing completely unexpected thoughts. You start comparing your preparation with others and that nagging feeling that others are scoring over you is bound to be present.

Slay all such demons with a determined mind, stay focussed and always be positive. Feeling let down during the process that can take months will only affect your natural abilities to do well. Banish all those nagging doubts, stay away from those who have nothing better than dismissing your preparation as inadequate. Surround yourself with positive people and good thoughts.

The mantra is to stay calm. Let the mind not create negative thoughts that puts obstacles in your preparation, slows you down and ultimately, impacts the outcome.