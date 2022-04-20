Maintain cordial relation with customers: TSCAB chairman

Published Date - 05:38 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

TSCAB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao conducting review meetinvw with Karimnagar DCCB branch managers and field officers in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: TSCAB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao informed the bankers to maintain good customer relations as it would help in doing good business. Instructing them to take up speedy disposal of the loaning process, he wanted the bankers to win over the confidence of the borrowers. “Customer satisfaction will determine the progress of the bank”, he pointed out and informed the bank staff to maintain good cordial relations with the customers whenever they visit the bank.

Ravinder Rao was participating in a review meeting with the Karimnagar DCCB branch managers, field officers and others at the main branch in Karimnagar town on Wednesday. On this occasion, he complimented the bank staff for doing business of around Rs 4,900 crore and earning profits to the tune of Rs 68 crore in spite of facing all odds. He also attributed the bank staff team work in securing the NAFSCOB award consecutively for the fifth time in a row and emerging as a role model in the country.

“I am really happy and delighted to see that the cooperative sectors from various states in the country were visiting the Karimnagar DCCB to learn its best practices and adopt the same for the successful functioning of DCCBs and PACSs”, he noted. He also advised the bankers to take up the recovery of overdue immediately instead of waiting for the end of the year as it would reduce burden too.

Appreciating the KDCCB for setting a target of doing business of Rs 6,021 crore during this financial year, he informed the bankers to increase the accounts by enrolling more farmers.

He informed them to target the 70,000 and odd milk producers of Karimnagar dairy and open accounts with the farmers. Informing the bankers to cover all the account holders under the insurance schemes of union government such as Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyothi Bima Yojana, he also directed them to follow the KYC norms strictly.

Stating that 15 KDCCB branches in the integrated Karimnagar district had crossed Rs 100 crore business targets during the last financial year, he said that another 14 branches were ready to cross Rs 100 crore businesses during this year. He also informed the bankers, who crossed Rs 100 crore businesses, to set a target of doing Rs 150 crore businesses during this year.

Bank CEO N Satyanarayana Rao said that the bank set a milestone by reducing its NPA from 1.85 per cent to 1.4 percent during the last financial year. He proudly said that the entire country was looking at KDCC for its reforms and innovative practices by serving the farmers as well as all sections of society through diversification of businesses. In a video conference, TSCAB managing director N Muralidhar was all praise for the progress of the KDCCB on all fronts and added that they would follow their best practices.

General Managers Md Raizuddin and Prabhakar Reddy, DGMs, AGMs were also present.

