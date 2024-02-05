Maintain physical fitness, Medak SP tells cops

Superintendent of Police B Bala Swamy underlined the importance of maintaining physical fitness besides fine-tuning the professional skill base by practicing regularly

SP B Bala Swamy is presenting a memento to woman constable in Medak on Monday.

Medak: Superintendent of Police B Bala Swamy underlined the importance of maintaining physical fitness besides fine-tuning the professional skill base by practicing regularly.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 15-day de-mobilisation programme organised for police personnel in district headquarters on Monday, the SP called upon the police to keep an eye on their health by doing exercises regularly. Bala Swamy hailed the role of armed reserve police in maintaining the peace in the district. The police personnel gave a demonstration with a dog squad, squad drill, Lati drill, mob operation and others.

The SP presented awards to personnel who performed well during the de-mobilisation programme. ASP Mahendar, DSP (AR) Ranga Nayak and others were present.