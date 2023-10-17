Make KCR’s public meeting in Kothagudem a success, Vaddiraju tells BRS cadres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

MP V Ravichandra addressing BRS cadres and leaders of Kothagudem constituency.

Kothagudem: Congress party which was trying to lure voters with six guarantees was the root cause of all the evils and problems faced by the public, noted Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra.

He addressed a meeting of key BRS workers of Kothagudem constituency at the party candidate Vanama Venkateswara Rao’s residence here on Tuesday. The conspiracies and machinations of the opposition parties could not influence the voters of Kothagudem, he said.

Jalagam Venkat Rao, defeated by Venkateswara Rao in previous election, was boasting of achieving something great by filing cases against the MLA in courts in Delhi and Hyderabad. But Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao destroyed his ploys by fielding Venkateswara Rao as Kothagudem BRS candidate, Ravichadra noted.

He recalled that Venkateswara Rao was invited to Pragathi Bhavan along with his family for lunch. It was a proof of Chandrashekhar Rao’s love for BCs and his respect for Venkateswara Rao, the senior most MLA in the State.

The MP said that the Sitarama Project would soon be dedicated to the nation. After the formation of Telangana State, Rs 3,000 crore was spent for the comprehensive development of Kothagudem constituency and it was a record.

Ravichandra called upon the BRS cadres and leaders to make Chief Minister Praja Ashirwada Sabha in Kothagudem on November 5 a grand success. At least 80, 000 public would attend the public meeting, he said.

He held meetings with leaders and activists of Kothagudem Municipality, Kothagudem, Sujathanagar, Chunchupalli, Laxmidevipalli and Paloncha mandals and directed to strive for the victory of the BRS candidate in the Assembly elections.