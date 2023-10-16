CM KCR promises IT, industrial development at Yadadri-Bhongir, Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Bhongir/Jangaon: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that he would inaugurate the Nrusimha (Baswapur) reservoir after returning to power and ensure irrigation for one lakh acres in Yadadri-Bhongir district. He also assured for development of an IT Tower and green industrial parks in the district.

Addressing the Praja Ashirvadha Sabha at Bhongir on Monday, Chandrashekhar Rao said Bhongir was a backward area and drought-like conditions prevailed before the formation of Telangana.

“The district is now filled with lush green agricultural fields. The State government decided to bring Godavari waters and provide irrigation facility to farmers in Bhongir area. The works of Baswapur reservoir were 98 percent completed and the remaining canal works would be completed immediately after the BRS government returned to power, he said, adding that he would personally inaugurate the Baswapur reservoir immediately after coming to power again.

Stating that previous Congress governments encouraged anti-social elements in Bhongir, he said the BRS government had rooted out anti-social elements from the area and restored a peaceful atmosphere. Pointing out that Bhongir was geographically closer to the State capital, he promised that an IT park and green industrial park in the district. As per surveys, he said Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy would win with a majority of 50,000 votes.

Earlier in Jangaon, Chandrashekhar Rao assured to supply water from the Devadula project and irrigate agricultural lands in Jangaon district. He said a few repair works and canal works were pending which would be completed after the BRS government assumed charge for the third consecutive term. “Water is currently being supplied from Devadula. Works are in progress to link Mallanna Sagar with Tappaspalli reservoir. Once these works are completed, there will be no water crisis in the region even during peak summer,” he added.

He shared his vision of further industrial development and the establishment of IT corridors in Jangaon, ensuring a bright future for the region. He also announced plans to create a revenue division in Cheryala and pledged to address medical and educational needs in the area, including the establishment of nursing and paramedical colleges, if people of Jangaon blessed BRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and ensure his victory.