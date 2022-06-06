| Make Science Easy By Practising These Questions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:29 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Receptors for gravity are present on

1. Cochlea

2. Macula

3. Semi-circular canals

4. Middle ear

Ans. 2

Papillae present on the surface of the tongue are known as

1. Circumvallate

2. Fungi form

3. Filiform

4. Foliate

Ans. 3

The digestive hormone that acts on pacreatic acini is

1. Gastrin

2. Secretin

3. Villikinin

4. Enterokinin

Ans. 2

The volume of CO2 delivered by 100ml of deoxy-generated blood to the alveolar air is

1. 8 ml

2. 4 ml

3, 12 ml

4. 2 ml

Ans. 2

Warfarins prevent the synthesis of the blood clotting factors

1. II, VII, IX, X

2. II, V, IX, X

3. III, VII, IX, X

4. II, VII, IX, X

Ans. 1

Chest pain caused by narrowing of blood vessels to the heart is termed

1. Myocardial infraction

2. Angina pectorin

3. Myocardial ischemia

4. Atherosclerosis

Ans. 2

Which of the following is passively reabsorbed in the PCT

1. Na

2. Glucose

3. Cl-

4. Amino acids

Ans. 3

Set of motor cranial nerves is

1. III, IV, VI, XI, XII

2. III, V, IX, XI, XII

3. III, IV, X, XI, XII

4. IV, V, IX, XI, XII

Ans. 1

Resting membrane potential of axolemma is about

1. -70 mv

2. -45 mv

3. -100 mv

4. -55 mv

Ans. 1

During Oogenesis the first maturation division takes place in

1. Oogonia in primordial follicle

2. Primary Oocyte in primary follicle

3. Secondary Oocyte in secondary follicle

4. Primary Ooctye in secondary follicle

Ans. 4

ZIFT is considered better than GIFT because

1. ZIFT is easier technique

2. ZIFT is less expensive than GIFT

3. In ZIFT fertilisation is ensured

4. ZIFT is a readily available technique

Ans. 3

According to Morgan the genes responsible for the wings size and body colour are located on

1. Sex-limited

2. Sex-linked

3. Non-linked

4. Linked

Ans. 4

Multiple phenotypes are seen in

1. pleiotropy

2. Incomplete dominance3

3. Multiple allelism

4. Dominance

Ans. 1

anti-A, anti-B antibodies of human blood are

1. IgG type

2. IgM type

3. IgD type

4. IgE type

Ans. 2

Which is not related to Co-dominance?

1. Co-dominance expresses in Heterozygous

2. AB blood group is due to Co-dominance in human beings

3. Co-dominance expresses in homozygous condition

4. In Co-dominance phenotype and genotype ratio is same

Ans. 3