Make Telangana safe for women: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Stressing the need for effective implementation of laws to protect women, Member of Legislative Council K Kavitha urged everyone to play a role in making Telangana safe for women in every possible way.

Speaking at the certificate distribution to volunteers of Sanghamitra, an initiative taken up by Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) here on Saturday, Kavitha said women faced domestic violence and like the invisible coronavirus, domestic violence too was invisible to a great extent.

“It is important to address the issue and make people aware that the police machinery is there for them,” she said while appreciating Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat for the steps his commissionerate has taken for women’s safety.

“I will also urge the Chief Minister to make She Teams accessible in all districts of the State,” she said, adding: “The way we united and fought to achieve the State, we should also unite towards ensuring safety for women.”

Bhagwat detailed the measures taken up by the Rachakonda Police for women’s safety and said they were taking steps to ensure prevention of crimes against women in addition to combating crimes.

“We are ensuring that the police are readily accessible for women. The Sanghamitra initiative is a step towards that. These volunteers are bridges between the community and the police and it is their job to ensure women are made aware about various forms of help available to them, raise awareness on social evils like dowry, child marriages, sexual violence and more,” he said.

The Sanghamitra initiative, which is a participative approach to solve women’s issues, has volunteers trained specifically to act as a bridge between the community and law-enforcement authorities. Volunteers from Bhongir and Choutuppal divisions of Rachakonda police received certificates on Saturday.

CSIR-IICT Director Dr S Chandrasekhar and senior police officials were also present.

