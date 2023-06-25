Mala Employees Association Siddipet declares support to Harish Rao

Thanking them for their motivating support, Rao said he would live up to the expectations of his voters again. Rao termed the support a morale booster as the elections were fast approaching.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Siddipet: The Mala Employees Association Siddipet have unanimously resolved to support Finance Minister T Harish Rao and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the coming Assembly elections in Siddipet.

During a meeting of the Association in Siddipet on Sunday, in which Ministers Harish Rao and G Jagdish Reddy along with MLA Gadari Kishore participated, members of the Association said Siddipet had totally transformed during the last nine years under the leadership of Harish Rao, which had prompted them to extend unanimous support to him.

Thanking them for their motivating support, Rao said he would live up to the expectations of his voters again. Rao termed the support a morale booster as the elections were fast approaching. Following the request of the employees, the Minister also agreed to grant 500 yards of land for the association’s building in Siddipet. Stating that the State government was extending due support to all sections of the people, Harish Rao reminded them that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had installed the 125-feet Ambedkar Statue in Hyderabad.

Employees Association President Kanakaiah and others were present.