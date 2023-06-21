Congress cheated people of India and Telangana for a century: Harish Rao

Accusing the Congress of staying away from the Telangana movement, Harish Rao said the party had now decided to stay from Formation Day celebrations as well

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing a press conference in Patancheru on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Telangana Congress plan to protest in the name of what it called ‘a decade of betrayal’ on June 22 was an attempt to humiliate Telangana’s martyrs.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday after examining the arrangements for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘ s public meeting in Patancheru on Thursday, the Minister said the Congress would never respect the sentiments of the people of Telangana. Accusing the Congress of staying away from the Telangana movement, Rao said the party had now decided to stay from Formation Day celebrations as well. When elected representatives of the BRS (then TRS) were tendering resignations to force the Centre to announce the formation of Telangana during the Statehood movement, Congress MLAs, MPs and other elected representatives were just confined to their homes ignoring the sentiments of the people, he said.

Stating that Telangana had become a model State in development for the rest of the country in less than a decade, Harish Rao said the Congress had cheated the nation and Telangana for a century by ignoring development and welfare. The Congress leadership could not now digest the progress and development Telangana achieved within a short span of time under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said, adding that the people would lose whatever was left of the faith they had in the Congress with such acts when the people were in a mood to celebrate.

Demanding Congress to explain why they were organising protests on Thursday, he asked whether the protests were because the Chief Minister had launched schemes and projects like Rythu Bandhu, Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. The people of Telangana would teach the Congress a fitting lesson at the right time, he added.