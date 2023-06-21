Harish Rao inspects arrangements for CM’s Patancheru visit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is examining the arrangements for Cheif Minister K Chandrashekhar Raos public meeting in Patancheru on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao inspected the arrangements being made for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s public meeting scheduled in Patancheru on Thursday.

Accompanied by Collector A Sharath, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and other officials and elected representatives, the Minister inspected the venue near the Patancheru Government Hospital where Chandrashekhar Rao will lay the foundation for a 200-bed super specialty hospital.

Talking to news reporters on Wednesday, the Minister said the hospital would serve the needs of thousands of industrial workers working in the Patancheru industrial area.

Elaborating on the scheduled visit of the Chief Minister, he said Chandrashekhar Rao would first inaugurate the Kolluru 2-BHK colony, which he said was the largest colony in Asia. He would then lay the foundation for the super specialty hospital after visiting Medha Railway Coach Factory at Kodankal in Vikarabad district.

In view of the prevailing heat conditions, Harish Rao said though initial plans were for a massive public meeting with more one lakh attending, they had now decided to conduct a restricted public meeting under the shade provided by tents.