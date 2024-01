Maldives Tourism Crisis: Boycott Calls, Economic Impact, And Diplomatic Tensions | Maldives News

The incident strains diplomatic and economic ties, emphasizing the need for careful resolution.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 07:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) condemns derogatory remarks by Maldivian ministers against India and PM Narendra Modi.

Fallout includes EaseMyTrip suspending Maldives bookings, MakeMyTrip’s campaign, and CAIT urging traders to avoid business dealings.

