NSS Sailors Shashank, Divyanshi impress at Secunderabad Club Youth Regatta

NSS Sailors Shashank Bhtahm and Divyanshi Mishra impressed topping their respective categories on the second day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Shashank Bhtahm and Divyanshi Mishra

Hyderabad: NSS Sailors Shashank Bhtahm and Divyanshi Mishra impressed topping their respective categories on the second day of the Secunderabad Club Youth Regatta, on Thursday.

Shashank Batham came back strong after having to retire with his second jury penalty. He had a win and third place to extend his lead over Mallesh of Navy Boys Sports, Goa.

Divyanshi has maintained her near-perfect run with six wins and is well clear of her nearest rivals Shital and Somya both of National sailing school.

Results: Day 2: ILCA 4 Boys: 1. Shashank Bhatham (NSS) (20pts), 2. G Mallesh (NBSC), (21pts), 3. Vishwanath Padidala (NBSC) (24pts);

ILCA 4 Girls: 1. Divyanshi Mishra (NSS) (8pts), 2. Shital Sendhav (NSS) (17pts), 3. Somya Singh Patel (NSS) (19pts);

Optimist (Green): 1. Shubham Yadav (NSS) (9pts), 2. Muta Bhanuchandra (YCH) (21pts), 3. Dhandu Vinod (YCH) (22pts).

Also Read Two sailors from Telangana to represent India in World Sailing Championship