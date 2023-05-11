Malli Pelli trailer: A bold attempt from Naresh

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Malli Pelli is an upcoming Telugu movie based on true events in the life of senior actor Naresh. The actor recently married Pavitra Lokesh, which led to many conflicts and made the headlines. Naresh and Pavitra have become hot topics in the news media and on social media. But Naresh had a different perception of this marriage. He made a film on his marriage with Pavitra Lokesh under his own production. The film is going to be released on May 26 in Telugu and Kannada.

Malli Pelli teaser got a good response. Naresh didn’t step back from making a bold attempt to show marriage incidents on the big screen. Today, he released the official trailer for the film.

Malli Pelli trailer shows that the real-life characters’ names, Naresh and Pavitra, are changed to Narendra and Parvati on screen. The trailer starts with cute moments between the lead characters on sets, and then Narendra falls for Parvati. The romantic background score from Aruldev is good.

Naresh even showed his parents, Superstar Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala, in the trailer. Sarathbabu and Jayasudha played these roles. Naresh even didn’t step back from showing his own negative shades in a few scenes.

Malli Pelli is written and directed by MS Raju. The film is produced under the banner of Vijayakrishna Movies.

