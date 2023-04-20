Naresh, Pavitra starrer ‘Malli Pelli’ teaser to be released on Friday

The makers of Malli Pelli have already released a few posters and a song. Now they are getting ready to release the teaser for the film officially tomorrow.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Malli Pelli is an interesting film based on the real-life incidents of actors Naresh VK and Pavitra Lokesh. We all know that Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh recently married, standing strong against many hardships. The couple is a happy one and would like to cherish those marriage moments forever in the form of a movie.

Malli Pelli is produced by Naresh himself under the banner of Vijaya Krishna Movies. The film marks the celebration of 50 years of Naresh in the film industry. MS Raju is directing the film. The makers of Malli Pelli have already released a few posters and a song. Now they are getting ready to release the teaser for the film officially tomorrow.

Malli Pelli teaser will be released at 11:11 AM tomorrow, April 21, on the occasion of Eid. The teaser is going to be filled with many lovely moments between the couple, as known from the internal sources.

Suresh Bobbili, the music director for Virata Parvam, composed the music for Malli Pelli. MN Bal Reddy is the cinematographer, and Junaid Siddiqui is the editor for the film.