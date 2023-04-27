Anurag Kulkarni makes Urime Kaalama from Malli Pelli a special one

Hyderabad: Anurag Kulkarni is one of the best Telugu singers currently. Some might opt for Sid Sriram at the top, but Anurag Kulkarni has the additional advantage of local flavour, for sure. Anurag once again adds his magical touch to a song from Malli Pelli.

We all know that actor Naresh is making a film based on true events that are connected to his second marriage with Pavitra Lokesh. The actor himself is producing the film. MS Raju is the director.

Today, the makers of Malli Pelli released a romantic melody from the film. The song is named Urime Kaalama. Anurag Kulkarni produced the vocals for the song. It was actually Anurag’s voice that made the song special. Going by the lyrics, the song is about the formation of love between the lead pair despite their hardships and consequences. Anantha Sriram penned the lyrics for the song. Suresh Bobbili composed it.

Urime Kaalama also slightly feels like it has the vibe of Aaromale from Ye Maya Chesave, composed by AR Rahman.

Malli Pelli will be released by the end of this summer.

-Kiran