Mallikarjuna Swamy temple: A spiritual gem nestled in Komuravelli

Located 85 km from away Hyderabad, the ancient Mallanna Temple reflects Telangana's cultural heritage

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 23 February 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: Nestled amidst the serene landscapes of Komuravelli in Siddipet district, lies a spiritual gem that beckons both devotees and tourists alike — the Mallikarjuna Temple, also known as the Komuravelli Mallanna Temple. Steeped in history and revered for its divine aura, this ancient temple stands as a symbol of the rich cultural heritage of Telangana.

Located 85 kilometres away from the bustling city of Hyderabad, the Mallikarjuna Temple offers a tranquil escape from urban chaos, drawing pilgrims from far and wide. Perched atop the ‘Indrakeeladri’ hillock, the temple offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Dedicated to Mallanna, an incarnation of Lord Shiva, this sacred site holds profound significance in Hindu mythology. What distinguishes this temple is that Lord Shiva is worshipped here in the form of a ‘vigraha rupam’ (statue), which deviates from the more common ‘linga rupam’.

According to the temple’s history, it has been 500 years since the idol of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy was installed. Mallanna, revered by the Maharashtrian devotees as Khandoba, is worshipped alongside his consorts — Golla Kethamma, Goddess Ganga, and Medalamma, Goddess Parvati — within the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

A vibrant tapestry of traditions unfolds within the temple’s precincts, with Oggu Katha singers narrating the saga of Mallanna. Devotees, guided by Oggu pujaris, worship Mallikarjuna Swamy by crafting intricate rangolis known as ‘patnam’.

Devotees flock to the temple throughout the year, especially during festivals such as Maha Shivaratri, when the entire complex comes alive with celebrations and religious fervour. It is during these times that the spiritual energy of the temple is palpable.

Another significant event is the Agni Gundam, observed on the Sunday preceding Ugadi.

The spirit of the festivities permeates the air during the Jatara, spanning a period of over a month from Sankranti to Ugadi, as devotees from far and wide converge to offer prayers and seek solace in the divine presence of Mallikarjuna Swamy.

Throughout the year, Sundays between Sankranti and Ugadi witness a steady stream of devotees, each seeking to partake in the age-old traditions that define this sacred sanctuary.

Another temple nearby is the Konda Pochamma temple, which is frequented by devotees who also visit the Mallanna temple.

The temple is conveniently reachable by road via the Karimnagar – Hyderabad Highway in Cherial Mandal. Positioned atop a hillock, it is situated approximately 110 km from Warangal. Direct buses operate from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), Siddipet, Warangal, Jangaon, and other nearby locations.