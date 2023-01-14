Hanamkonda: Thousands flock Inavolu Mallikarjuna Swamy temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and other VIPs at Inavolu temple on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: Thousands of devotees visited the Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Inavolu here on Saturday as a part of the Brahmostavam (jatara).

Many of them offered ‘Bonalu’ in earthen pots filled with newly harvested rice cooked with milk and jaggery besides offering the turmeric to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy. Some of the devotees made “Chinna Patnam” (Rangoli sort of design) on the temple premises in the presence of the Oggu priests.

‘Potharajus’ were seen dancing rhythmically to the tunes of drums, while women were seen carrying the Bonam pots on their heads dressed in traditional attire.

The Pedda Patnam will be prepared on the day of Sankranti (Sunday) and decorated bullock carts called ‘Prabhalu’ will be taken in procession on Sunday.

Meanwhile, several VIPs including Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah, Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar, Hanamkonda Zilla Parishad chairperson Sudhir Kumar, State Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation Chairman Dr Kethireddy Vasudeva Reddy and others visited the temple and sought the blessings of the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy.

Stalls of the Department of Health, Excise, Women and Child Welfare, Tourism, etc., have been set up near the temple by the government.