Mallu Ravi resigns as Telangana Govt’s Special Representative in New Delhi

I have submitted my resignation to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy last week. My priority is to contest from Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency, Mallu Ravi reportedly said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 08:12 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Government Special Representative in New Delhi, Mallu Ravi has resigned from the post. He is keen to contest from Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency and had even filed his application with the State Congress.

“I have submitted my resignation to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy last week. My priority is to contest from Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency,” Mallu Ravi reportedly said.

Considering the party’s Udaipur declaration, wherein, one individual cannot hold two positions, Mallu Ravi decided to tender his resignation for Special Representative post.

In case, the party denies ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections, people should be explained about the reasons for not considering my candidature, Mallu Ravi said while speaking to media persons at Jadcherla on Friday.