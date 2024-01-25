Mallu Ravi to follow in footsteps of AP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 08:28 PM

Hyderabad: Congress leader Mallu Ravi has formally announced his aspiration to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a Member of Parliament (MP).

Ravi, who was recently appointed as the Special Representative for the Telangana Government at New Delhi, expressed his commitment to simultaneously fulfill both roles.

Addressing the media, Mallu Ravi clarified that his decision to enter the electoral fray does not conflict with his duties as the Special Representative in the national capital.

Drawing a parallel, he pointed to the case of AP MP Vijayasai Reddy, who successfully juggles responsibilities as a Rajya Sabha MP and Special Representative of the Government of Andhra Pradesh at AP Bhavan in New Delhi.