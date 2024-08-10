Man accused of harassing girl attempts suicide in Sangareddy

Tejaswini, a pharmacy student, had on Thursday allegedly jumped to death from a three-storeyed building allegedly due to pressure from Srihari.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 08:43 PM

Tejaswini, a pharmacy student, had on Thursday allegedly jumped to death from a three-storeyed building allegedly due to pressure from Srihari.

Sangareddy: A youngster, who was accused of harassing a girl in the name of love after she jumped to death, attempted to die by suicide at Domadugu in Gummadidala mandal on Friday.

Tejaswini, a pharmacy student, had on Thursday allegedly jumped to death from a three-storeyed building allegedly due to pressure from Srihari, 25, a social media friend of hers, who was reportedly forcing her to marry him.

Despite she turning down his proposal, Srihari had allegedly continued to harass her, following which she jumped to death.

When the news of Tejaswini’s death spread in the village, people began accusing Srihari of being responsible for her death. Depressed over this, he attempted suicide by consuming poison on Friday night.

He was shifted to a private hospital, which his condition was said to be critical.