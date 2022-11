Man and woman found dead on railway tracks in Bhongir

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:52 AM, Wed - 9 November 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: The bodies of a man and woman, suspected to be lovers, were found on the railway tracks at Bahupet of Yadagirigutta mandal in the district.

The locals found the bodies on Tuesday morning and alerted the police. The two are said to be from Baswapur village of Bhongir mandal.

The police are investigating.