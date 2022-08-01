Man gets lifer for killing neighbour over loud music in Yadagirigutta

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:37 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: What began as a difference of opinion over the volume of songs being played on a tape recorder led to a fatal stabbing eight years ago, and now, has ended in life imprisonment to the man who didn’t enjoy loud songs much.

Chaitanya Majhi stabbed his neighbour to death during a brawl over reducing the volume of his tape recorder at Yadagirigutta in 2014 and on Monday, after trial, was sentenced to life by a local court. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 on him.

It was in December 2014 that Majhi picked up a fight with the victim Dubule Punji over the latter listening to songs on his tape recorder at high volume. During the argument, Majhi grabbed a knife and stabbed Punji multiple times, killing him on the spot. The Yadagirigutta police booked a case and Majhi was arrested.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the investigation officer and team for their efforts in securing conviction in the case.