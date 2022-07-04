Man attacked over extra-marital affair in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:35 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Sangareddy: In a barbaric incident, a group of people brutally attacked a married man with sticks accusing him of having an extra-marital affair with a woman from their family at Chelemamidi village of Jharasangam Mandal on Monday. The victim was identified as Begari Naresh (26). In a video that was widely circulated on social media on Monday, the family members of the woman were reportedly caught when she was in a compromising situation with the said man. They caught hold of him and dragged him out of the house. While the entire village was watching helplessly, the family members of the woman were seen beating him brutally with sticks. No person had dared to stop the attackers. Naresh was taken to Area Hospital Zaheerabad by some villagers when he fell unconscious. Following a complaint from his parents, the Jharasangam Police have registered a case against 11 persons. DSP Zaheerabad Raghu is investigating the case.