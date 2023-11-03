Man creates Chandler Bing AI chatbot in tribute to Matthew Perry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: The sudden demise of actor Matthew Perry at the age of 54 has devastated his fans globally. Perry, renowned for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the popular TV series ‘Friends’, held a special spot in the hearts of countless people.

Amidst the grief, a man named Roshan Vadassery, known for his tech prowess, did the unthinkable which has moved his fans to tears.

Roshan brought the actor’s iconic character to life through an Artificial intelligence-based Chandler chatbot from ‘Friends’. The AI version of Chandler replies in his witty style, “Well, could I be more sarcastic. I guess I could but then I would have to charge you an extra fee for sarcasm upgrade.”

“The father of memes, I still remember in the early days of fb pages it was all about sharing Chandler jokes or wholesome scenes from Monica and his relationship. We forgot that there was another person behind the character. A person who helped a lot of people with passion, and held a smile as long as he can (sic),” Vadassery wrote as the caption.

“Dude I tried it I am crying while writing this .. friends has changed me in so much ways i really made it part of my life am still not over him passing away .. thank you its just wow.. hope this goes more viral (sic),” a user commented. “You are doing a superb job. You are the empath the world needs. You made so happy my friend (sic),” another person wrote.

