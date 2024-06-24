Man dies after car crashes into water tank in Pochampally

According to reports, Ramesh was going towards his fields in his car when he lost control and the car crashed into the water tank.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 06:34 PM

Nizamabad: A person died after his car fell into a water tank in Pochampally area of Velpur mandal of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh of Padgal village of the mandal.

Locals, who witnessed the accident, pulled the car out from the tank and tried to rescue Ramesh, but he had already died. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.eom