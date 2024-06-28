Kaleshwaram: 50 irrigation officials submit affidavits to Justice Ghose Commission

The commission probing the alleged lapses in the construction of the project will conduct public hearing soon

28 June 2024

Hyderabad: The Judicial Commission probing the alleged lapses in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS,) will conduct public hearing soon.

The Commission, led by former Supreme Court judge, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, had a thorough interaction with the officials and agencies associated with the construction of the project barrages.

Earlier, the engineers, who deposed before the commission, were asked to submit their comments and responses in the form of affidavits. As many as 50 of them have submitted their affidavits to the Commission on June 26.

Even the retired engineers involved in the project works also submitted their version in the affidavits. The focus of the commission was mainly on key aspects of construction works such as negligence, irregularities, and issues in the planning and construction of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages.