Andhra Pradesh govt requests KRMB to release Nagarjuna Sagar Water

Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar urged the KRMB Chairman to issue the water release order and direct Telangana officials to operate the head regulator of the Right Main Canal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:22 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government writes to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) requesting to issue a water release order for 6 TMC under the Right Main Canal and 1 TMC under the Left Main Canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project from April 15 to 22 in order to meet its immediate drinking water needs and preserve standing crops in the ayacut.

Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar wrote to the KRMB Chairman explaining that the Engineer-in-Chief (Water Resources) of Andhra Pradesh has alerted the KRMB that Telangana had used more water than its allotted amount and that it is now necessary to make sure that enough water is supplied to the Andhra Pradesh border of the Left Main Canal and release water to the Right Main Canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project for drinking water and irrigation.

He urged the KRMB Chairman to issue the water release order and direct Telangana officials to operate the head regulator of the Right Main Canal and to ensure that the water is released at the Andhra Pradesh border of the Left Main Canal in order to address the need to address the acute drinking water requirement and irrigation needs to save the standing crops.