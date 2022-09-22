Man dies at construction site in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:27 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A construction worker died in an accident at a construction site at Nacharam on Thursday.

Dhula Kabhasi, 35, a native of Odisha was working as a centering worker at a construction site in Nacharam. “On Thursday morning, while he was doing centering work on the second floor of the building, his leg slipped and he fell on the ground and died on the spot due to injuries,” said the police.

A case is booked against the contractor of the building for failing to take safety measures for workers.