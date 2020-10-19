Man electrocuted while trying to drain cellar in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man was electrocuted while trying to pump out flood water from the cellar of his apartment at Chiluka Nagar in Uppal here on Sunday night.

Uppal police said Srinivas, a medical representative, was clearing debris and trying to let the flood water out, during which he switched on a water motor pump and suffered an electric shock.

“He suffered a severe shock and fell on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” police said. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and was later handed over to his family on Monday.

