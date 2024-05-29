Hyderabad: Jungle cat sighting sparks panic in Gajjularamaram

The animal was spotted at Khaisernagar in Gajjularamaram and the residents took it for a leopard leading to panic in the residential area.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 May 2024, 11:05 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at Gajjularamaram in Jeedimetla on Tuesday night after a jungle cat was spotted.

The animal was spotted at Khaisernagar in Gajjularamaram and the residents took it for a leopard leading to panic in the residential area.

On information the police reached the spot and after speaking to local people informed the forest officials about it.

A team of forest officials reached the spot and caught the animal and took it away. It will be released in forest later.