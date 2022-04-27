Man found murdered at Kulsumpura in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:07 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was found murdered at Dhobhi Ghat in Puranapul on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Abrar Alam, was found lying on the Musi River bed near Dhobhi Ghat by local people, who informed the police.

Goshamahal ACP R Satish Kumar said the victim could have been brought to the spot and attacked with a sharp edge weapon resulting in his death last night. “A tracker dog and CLUES team were summoned to help the investigation. We suspect personal enmity led to the murder,” he said, adding that the police were verifying footage from CCTV cameras in the area. Call details record of the victim’s mobile phone was also being analyzed.