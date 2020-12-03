Man from Nalgonda makes it into N America’s Forbes list

He played a key role in building Abridge to help patients stay on top of their health

By | Published: 12:14 am 10:59 pm

Nalgonda: Sandeep Konam, a native of Nalgonda and co-founder of Abridge AI Inc, has made Telangana proud by figuring in North America’s Forbes top 30 in the healthcare category. He played a key role in building Abridge to help patients stay on top of their health.

Forbes said this exceptional group of entrepreneurs, researchers and clinicians were working to solve some of the most pressing healthcare challenges.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’ over the phone from the US, Sandeep said Abridge had helped patients during Covid-19 when restrictions left them without their usual support systems, particularly in medical appointments. “Now more than ever, it is vital to help patients and their families stay on the same page. We built a telephone-based solution where patients can dial-in for an appointment and record the conversation. We also provide a sharing feature allowing patients to share their conversations and summaries with family and friends, thereby keeping everyone in the loop,” he said. He leads the machine learning team of Abridge, which has raised $15 million so far.

Sandeep got his BTech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering in Computer Science from IIIT-RGUKT, Idupulapaya. He then received MS in Robotics from Carnegie Mellon University, USA, where he worked on enhancing the perception capabilities of drones and on multi-robot coordination. He also built several health-tech applications, a clinical-trial matching app to help cancer patients, an augmented reality app to aid low-vision patients, and a mobile app to detect cancer bio-markers using blood-sample image analysis, to name a few.

Sandeep is also the founder of KONAM Foundation started with the mission of devising technology-driven solutions to accelerate the pace of accomplishing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In the agriculture space, he has built machine learning-based tools to help farmers better understand the risk associated with investing in a crop yield and provide recommendations for them to optimise the available resources better.

A report on Sandeep’s efforts to make health services accessible to the poor was published in these columns some time ago.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .