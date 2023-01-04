Hyderabad: Four get life imprisonment in teenager murder case

The convicted persons are Jilla Mahesh, B.Naveen, K.Teja Rao and I.Krishna, all friends from Moosapet in Kukapally and in their early twenties.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Four persons were sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in the brutal broad daylight murder of a 19-year-old intermediate student reported in Kukatpally in 2018. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.20,000 on each of them.

The convicted persons are Jilla Mahesh, B.Naveen, K.Teja Rao and I.Krishna, all friends from Moosapet in Kukapally and in their early twenties.

Also Read Four persons sentenced to life imprisonment in Hyderabad

In March, 2018, the four youngsters who bore a grudge against the victim E.Sudheer over a petty matter on a playground in Moosapet, decided to take revenge and attacked him in full public view.

They first dragged him out of the bus while was going to college and beat him. They later attacked him indiscriminately with hunting sickles, leading to his death on the spot.

When they tried to flee from the spot, a traffic police official nearby, caught Naveen. The remaining three were arrested later by the Kukatpally police.

They were also detained under the Preventive Detention Act by the Cyberabad police.