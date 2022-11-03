Hyderabad: Man gets 15 days in jail for abusing traffic SI

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

(Representational image). A local court sentenced a man to 15 days imprisonment for abusing a traffic sub-inspector (SI) when the latter asked him to clear pending challans.

G. Haridas was stopped by the traffic police at Begumpet on September 9 during a special checking conducted to check pendency of traffic challans on vehicles.

During the checking, the police stopped Haridas who was going on the motorcycle and found three challans imposed on the vehicle in the year 2021 and asked him to clear it.

Instead, the man abused the traffic police assistant sub-inspector, S Srinivas and four other policemen and obstructed them from performing the duty.

The police took a video of the incident and filed a case against Haridas. The court sentenced him to 15 days imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 500 on him.