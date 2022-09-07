Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for sodomy

(Representational Image) A local court in Nampally on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sodomising and threatening a minor boy in 2018 in Chandrayangutta. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.2,000 on him.

The convicted person, Yousuf Bawazeer (32), a technician in a cable network from Chandrayangutta, lured the minor boy and sodomised him in a secluded spot at Barkas. He threatened the boy not to reveal it to anyone.

Based on a complaint from the boy’s family, the Chandrayangutta police booked a case and arrested Bawazeer. City Police Commissioner CV Anand appreciated the investigation officer and team for efforts in securing conviction in the case.