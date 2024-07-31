| Man Gets 25 Years In Jail For Raping Minor Girl In Jagtial

Man gets 25 years in jail for raping minor girl in Jagtial

The court also ordered him to pay a compensation of Rs.3 lakh to the victim.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 08:10 PM

Representational Image.

Jagtial: A fast track special court on Wednesday sentenced a 66-year-old man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of raping a minor girl. The court also ordered him to pay a compensation of Rs.3 lakh to the victim.

The accused, Kolipaka Lingaiah, had raped a minor girl at a spot situated within the Pegadapalli police station limits in January. While the then SI Sathish registered the case, DSPs Venkataswamy and Raghuchander investigated the case. Based on the instructions by Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar, police sped up the investigation and produced evidence before the fast track court.

Judge Neelima sentenced Lingaiah to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 fine on Lingaiah apart from ordering for the compensation of Rs.3 lakh to the victim.