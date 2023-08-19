Man held for Alipiri bomb threat

The culprit was identified as Balaji, 39, of Salem district in Tamil Nadu, who was sent to remand.
Hyderabad: Tirumala Police on Saturday arrested a person who threatened to effect a bomb blast at Alipiri.
The culprit was identified as Balaji, 39, of Salem district in Tamil Nadu, who was sent to remand.
According to police, a person made a call to the Alipiri check point landline on August 15, threatening to blast a bomb at Alipiri at 3 p.m. and kill 100 pilgrims.
Police immediately reacted and screened the checkpoint.
However, no explosive material was found there. A case was registered against the caller and investigation began which led to the arrest of the accused.