Man held for Alipiri bomb threat

The culprit was identified as Balaji, 39, of Salem district in Tamil Nadu, who was sent to remand.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: Tirumala Police on Saturday arrested a person who threatened to effect a bomb blast at Alipiri.

The culprit was identified as Balaji, 39, of Salem district in Tamil Nadu, who was sent to remand.

According to police, a person made a call to the Alipiri check point landline on August 15, threatening to blast a bomb at Alipiri at 3 p.m. and kill 100 pilgrims.

Police immediately reacted and screened the checkpoint.

However, no explosive material was found there. A case was registered against the caller and investigation began which led to the arrest of the accused.