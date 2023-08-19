Man held for Alipiri bomb threat

Saturday, Aug 19, 2023
The culprit was identified as Balaji, 39, of Salem district in Tamil Nadu, who was sent to remand.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:22 PM, Sat - 19 August 23
Hyderabad: Tirumala Police on Saturday arrested a person who threatened to effect a bomb blast at Alipiri.

The culprit was identified as Balaji, 39, of Salem district in Tamil Nadu, who was sent to remand.

According to police, a person made a call to the Alipiri check point landline on August 15, threatening to blast a bomb at Alipiri at 3 p.m. and kill 100 pilgrims.

Police immediately reacted and screened the checkpoint.

However, no explosive material was found there. A case was registered against the caller and investigation began which led to the arrest of the accused.

 

