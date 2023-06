| Andhra Pradesh 5 Year Old Boy Injured In Leopard Attack In Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh: 5-year-old boy injured in leopard attack in Tirumala

The incident took place at the 7th mile along the Alipiri-Tirumala pedestrian route in Andhra Pradesh.

By ANI Updated On - 10:30 AM, Fri - 23 June 23

Tirumala: A five-year-old boy was admitted to hospital after he was attacked by a leopard in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala.

Police officials rushed the boy to the hospital in an ambulance.

The boy is being given first aid. Further information is awaited.